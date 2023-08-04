David Havili is looking to put his name into the discussion for a spot in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

A handful of All Blacks World Cup hopefuls determined to impress coach Ian Foster one final time before Monday’s squad announcement isn’t confined to Dunedin and tomorrow’s dead-rubber Bledisloe Cup contest.

Midfielder David Havili will return for Tasman in tonight’s NPC opener against Otago in Nelson after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain in May when making a break for the Crusaders.

It was a cruel blow for the 25-test All Black, who injured his shoulder earlier in the Super Rugby season.

“A bit of a tough pill to swallow,” Havili admitted.

“I thought I’d got over those hurdles. It was frustrating, I spend a lot of time on my body and making sure I’m available every week. Being able to run fast was the slowest part of transitioning back onto the field but that’s behind me now and it’s great to be able to get back on the pitch and into those high-speed numbers.”

The latest setback leaves this fixture as the last chance to show the All Blacks selectors what he’s capable of. While Havili made his international debut in 2017, he fell down the pecking order the following year and didn’t return to the All Blacks fold until 2021.

“It’s definitely at the front of my mind [making the World Cup],” Havili said.

“Until that ship sails, that’s what I’m firmly focused on. This game is a great step in the direction of putting my name in the hat. I’ve got to perform to show I’m still at that level of international footy.”

David Havili was injured while playing for the Crusaders in May. Photo / Photosport

Havili’s been in touch with the All Blacks coaching group during his rehabilitation, but conversations have been making sure he isn’t carrying any other niggles.

Asked if there’s pressure with just the one chance to shine, Havili sees it differently.

“The pressure of going through the rehabilitation is behind me now, I can get back to what I love doing and that is playing footy. I feel like I’m at my best when I’m on the park.”

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane appear the nailed-on midfield pairing for the World Cup, which begins next month, while Anton Lienert-Brown looms as a likely participant.

The All Blacks took four midfielders to the 2019 World Cup in Japan and, should they look to take as many to France, it leaves Havili in a four-horse race between Crusaders teammates for a spot on the plane. Braydon Ennor gets his opportunity in the 13 jersey against the Wallabies, with Dallas McLeod set to debut off the bench. Jack Goodhue is another contender – he’ll start at centre for Northland on Saturday against Canterbury.

Havili’s prepared if his name isn’t read out on Monday.

“I’m not going to let that define me if I’m not chosen. My attention will turn straight to the Tasman season and what I can do here to provide for an awesome season.

“I won’t hold anything against [the selectors]. It’s the world we live in as professional players, and there’s a lot of great players out there at the moment that deserve an opportunity as well. I’ve given myself a chance by getting back fit and healthy.”