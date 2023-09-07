The NZ Herald & Newstalk ZB team are on the ground in Paris with the All Blacks and France as they prepare for a Rugby World Cup opener 'like no other'. Video / NZ Herald





All eyes will be on the Rugby World Cup opener between France and the All Blacks on Saturday morning, but there will no doubt be special attention moments before kickoff.

Hosts France have had almost three years since the World Cup draw was announced to decide how they will react when staring down the haka at Stade de France.

England made a V formation before their semifinal victory over the All Blacks four years ago. Whether that had an impact on the result is impossible to measure, however, England came out firing before dispatching New Zealand 19-7.

The England team faces the haka before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal against the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport/INPHO

In 2007, before the quarterfinal victory in Cardiff, the French marched right up into the faces of the All Blacks, led by Sebastien Chabal, before going on to hand New Zealand their earliest World Cup defeat.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he was at peace with whatever the French do on Saturday.

“I’m not sure, that’s their choice. Historically, they have sometimes and not at other times,” Foster said in Paris overnight. “We are at peace with that, we’re happy for the opposition to respond how they want to the haka.

“For us, it is a special part of our legacy and who we are as a team, how we connect to each other and the past.

“We know they will respect it, they have a history of respecting it. The fact they may respond in different ways is not seen by us as a lack of respect.”

Speaking to the Telegraph, former Irish international Willie Anderson said he led his side with a V-shaped formation before a 1989 test against the All Blacks.

“Psychologically, it is important for France to take a stand,” he said.

“The haka is a motivational tool for the All Blacks, but it is also motivating for the opposition. They are laying down a challenge and it is important to pick it up or else they will run all over you,” Anderson said.

France v All Blacks: Kickoff 7.15am, Saturday

Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz

Elliott Smith’s live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio

Alternative Commentary Collective: iHeartRadio and Radio Hauraki



