Rugby World Cup: Interactive All Blacks squad guide





It’s the sporting spectacle that seizes New Zealand’s imagination every four years. The All Blacks arrive at this year’s Rugby World Cup having rediscovered rich form, if we ignore Twickenham. The World Cup field has never been more even, with France, Ireland and South Africa among the favourites to win and the Pacific Island nations boosted in their playing ranks.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster named his 33-man squad last month which features a mix of experience and youth.

“This year’s Rugby World Cup promises to be the most competitive yet and the pool draw means we have to ready right from the outset. We have worked hard through the first part of our season and have made some strong progress through the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe series. There is more growth to come and more is needed,” Foster said.

“It’s a great privilege to both select and be selected for an All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad. This group has grown in belief and is highly motivated to represent our country with pride in France, as we seek to be the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup four times.”

The squad features 18 forwards and 15 backs with the following positional breakdown: three hookers, six props, four locks, five loose forwards, three halfbacks, three first five-eighths, four midfielders and five outside backs.

With a combined 1493 Test caps, this is the All Blacks’ most experienced Rugby World Cup squad in history. The squad has an average age of 27.