Black Ferns players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The new era of the Black Ferns is about to begin.

Almost three months after Wayne Smith led the national side to World Cup glory on home soil and subsequently retired from his role, New Zealand Rugby will today unveil his replacement.

Ever since the governing body announced it had opened applications for the role, two names have been linked as the likely candidates to fill the void.

While relatively new to the Black Ferns environment after a long and successful tenure as the Black Ferns Sevens coach, Allan Bunting is a strong option to lead the national 15-a-side team into the future.

Bunting made an immediate impact in Super Rugby Aupiki last year, leading Chiefs Manawa to the title and an unbeaten record, before joining Smith’s national team set up as manager of culture and leadership.

Bunting is a well-liked figure in the game as well. Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua, who was an assistant to Bunting last season, said he had been one of a group of men to help drive growth in the women’s game, both in terms of working with the players and helping to provide opportunities for more female coaches.

The other name that has been heavily linked to the role is long-time Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke.

Clarke has been heavily involved in the women’s game for years and at a variety of levels. He joined the Black Ferns coaching team in 2015, has been with the team on two successful Rugby World Cup campaigns, and has seen the best and the worst of the current group.

Like Bunting, Clarke held a head coaching role in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition, leading Hurricanes Poua — whose campaign was ultimately derailed by Covid-19 — and has since handed the baton to a 2022 assistant, Victoria Grant.

Both Bunting and Clarke would be popular choices for the role. With both having been around the team over the last year, they will be able to pick up right where things left off last November. Recently available Dave Rennie has also been suggested as a potential wildcard option, after he was relieved from his duties with the Wallabies.

While it was been interesting to see who New Zealand Rugby unveil as the Black Ferns new director of rugby, the make-up of the wider coaching staff will also draw attention.

Whitney Hansen was among the assistant coaches last year for both Matatū and the Black Ferns, and is reportedly content to remain in a similar role for the immediate future as she continues to learn and develop as a coach.

Super Rugby Aupiki will see two female head coaches this year in Kaua and Grant, while Hansen and Linda Itunu (Blues) take on assistant roles. It would not surprise to see any of them given the opportunity to get involved at the top level under the new regime in some form.