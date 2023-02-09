Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby: The contenders hoping to replace Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Black Ferns players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The new era of the Black Ferns is about to begin.

Almost three months after Wayne Smith led the national side to World Cup glory on home soil and subsequently retired from his role, New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport