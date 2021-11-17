Rugby: Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus handed suspension for video rant

Rassie Erasmus acted as a vocal water carrier during the first Springboks v Lions test. Photo / Photosport

South African rugby director Rassie Erasmus has been suspended from all activities in the sport for two months with immediate effect for misconduct towards match officials.

The former head coach has been under investigation by an independent panel after launching an attack via his social media on referees during the Lions tour in July.

Erasmus published a 63 minute video rant after the first test with grievances extending from the adjudication of foul play to time given for a penalty advantage.

South Africa Rugby has indicated they will appeal the ruling, but Erasmus is unlikely to run out the water this weekend against England like he did against Scotland.

The independent committee ruled:

- Suspension with immediate effect from all rugby activities for two months

- Suspension from all match-day activities (including coaching, contact with match officials, and media engagement) with immediate effect until 30 September, 2022

- A warning as to his future conduct and an apology to the relevant match officials.

In a joint statement, SA Rugby and Erasmus said: "Both parties confirmed they will exercise their rights to appeal the verdicts. Neither party will make any further comment until the process is complete."

In the video rant Erasmus was incandescent at referee Nic Berry's performance in the opening test against the Lions. He compiled 26 clips of mistakes or inconsistencies that went against the Springboks in their 22-17 defeat.

Most controversially, he alleged that Berry did not afford his World Cup-winning captain, Siya Kolisi, the same respect as Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones.

"We felt things didn't benefit us on the field form staying quiet," Erasmus said in reference to the pressure the Lions put on the officials in the build-up to the first test.

Erasmus, who has been acting as water carrier during South Africa's matches, almost dared World Rugby to punish him.

"If this means we are going to get a fine, I will step away from the management team," Erasmus said at the time. "If this means the Springboks will be in trouble, I will say I did this in isolation. It is me personally that did this, it is not SA Rugby, it is not the Springboks, because I believe in fairness. I believe two teams must have an equal chance of competing in a match."

"I've had previous encounters saying things in public about referees and it normally comes back to bite you, but the Lions only comes around every 12 years and it should be fair that I'll step away from these last two Test matches, but let the two teams have an equal chance on the field when it comes to laws, respect, the way players are treated, what is said in the pre-match coaches' meeting with referees, how they give feedback and are seen in the media.

"I am not saying the referee was a cheat at all. I am saying we just wanted clarity on a Sunday night which we have now got on a Tuesday. To be honest I am not very convinced with the clarity that we got from Nic Berry in this match."

- With Daily Telegraph