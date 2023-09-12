Southland Boys' High School players celebrate their historic win. Photo / Getty Images

The weather has rained on Southland Boys’ High School’s victory parade.

Invercargill was due to celebrate the school’s National First XV Championship with a parade through the city tomorrow but it has been cancelled because of “temperamental weather”.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said a blustery and wet day was forecast.

“It’s unfortunate we’re not able to proceed with this celebration. It would have brought real vibrancy to the central city, but the weather isn’t playing the game.”

Southland Boys’ came from behind to beat Auckland’s Westlake Boys’ and take out the prestigious Moascar Cup, winning their first national rugby title in the school’s more than 100-year history.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said he was still looking forward to welcoming the boys to a reception at the council tomorrow to honour the win.

“As a city and as a province, we’re incredibly proud of what the boys have achieved on the national stage,” Clark said.

Southland Boys’ principal Simon Coe said the accomplishments of the team would be a lasting memory despite the parade’s cancellation.

“The team is humbled by the support and well wishes they’ve received since their win,” he said.

“The memory of how the whole province celebrated their achievements will remain with these boys for a lifetime. Now, at a crucial time in their studies, it’s back to normality and time to focus on exams.”