Risi Pouri-Lane of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Photosport

New Zealand is still a chance for a double at the Rugby Sevens World Cup again with both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens easing into tomorrow's semifinals in South Africa this morning.

The Black Ferns Sevens, aiming for a third straight title, will play either France or Fiji for a spot in the final after a 28-0 quarter-final victory over Ireland. Ireland proved a tough side to crack in the first half with Niall Williams the only player to cross as New Zealand took a 7-0 lead at the break.

But a Portia Woodman long-range try to start the half, her 20th try at the World Cup, opened the floodgates as missed tackles began to cost the Irish.

Alena Saili locked in the semifinal spot with New Zealand's third try on the 11 minute mark before Shiray Kaka crossed over for New Zealand's fourth try right on the whistle. Risi Pouri-Lane and Tenika Willison were perfect with all four conversions.

The All Blacks Sevens will either play South Africa or Ireland in the semifinals after a tight 12-5 quarter-final victory over Argentina.

Down 5-0 early, a converted Scott Curry try gave the All Blacks Sevens the halftime lead just before the break.

Moses Leo scored what proved to be the match-winner midway through the second half after pouncing on a loose ball and running 80 metres to cross the line.

There was an awkward moment late in the match when Australian referee Jordan Way was replaced after accidentally clashing heads with a charging Argentine player and New Zealand's Sam Dickson.

In the other men's quarter-finals Australia play France while Fiji and Samoa clash for a spot in the final four.