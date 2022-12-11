Shiray Kaka of the Black Ferns Sevens. Photosport

No Hirini, Woodman or Fluhler. No problem for the Black Ferns Sevens who dominated rivals Australia in the final to win the Cape Town Sevens event this morning.

Australia came into the final as the hot team winning almost everything in 2022 including Commonwealth Games gold over New Zealand, five series events (including one over New Zealand) and the Sevens World Cup on the same field also over New Zealand. See a theme?

But the Black Ferns Sevens got revenge ending the year with a 31-14 victory and their first title of the new season. For Australia, who won the opening event of the season in Dubai, it was their first double-digit defeat in 47 games.

The All Blacks Sevens couldn’t make it a New Zealand double, falling short in a soggy final to Samoa as the Pacific Island nation claimed their first title since 2016.

The Black Ferns dominated right from kickoff forcing an Australia mistake. Rookie Jorja Miller was then denied the opening try of the match when she ran straight at the Australia defensive line and broke free only to drag a foot over the sideline while stretching over in the corner.

Shortly after Shiray Kaka did score the opener after some patient New Zealand passing inside their own half before she broke a tackle and ran 50 metres under the posts. Australia barely got a look-in as veteran Tyler Nathan-Wong added two quick converted tries before the break to make it a demanding 21-0 lead at halftime.

Michaela Blyde all but secured the victory when she scored the opening try of the second half to make it 26-0. Australia fought back with late tries to Madison Ashby and Demi Hayes while it wouldn’t be a big game without a Kelly Brazier try, as she crossed over to put the win beyond doubt.

Nathan-Wong played in the first ever women’s final 10 years ago and has now been part of 27 of New Zealand’s 28 titles.

🇳🇿 @nz_sevens have the gold! 🇳🇿



A five-try show in the rain does the job in a superb showing#HSBC7s | #CapeTown7s pic.twitter.com/uAn7TPHKBr — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 11, 2022

“Epic performance by the team,” she told Sky Sport. “This week has been a bit of a grind for the team each game. We didn’t perform how we liked but that final it just all came together. These girls started with a self-belief within and they brought it out, did their job and that’s what brought out that final score.”

The women were barely off the field when torrential rain arrived just in time for the men’s final between the All Blacks Sevens and Samoa, cutting out Sky TV’s coverage for most of the first half.

In the first final meeting between the two nations in 85 tournaments, both sides were appearing in their first finals of the 2022-23 season. Samoa beat Dubai winners South Africa 10-7 in the semifinals while New Zealand reached the final after a 33-17 win over USA with Akuila Rokolisoa scoring a double.

Hong Kong winners Australia didn’t make the quarters showing how tight the competition is this year with six different teams having made the final in the opening three rounds.

With rain pelting down and puddles forming around the field Faafoi Falaniko scored the opener for Samoa in the sixth minute before they were denied a second after the halftime hooter.

Brady Rush gave New Zealand the lead in the 10th minute but Samoa weren’t to be denied. They earned a turnover penalty on the New Zealand 22m in the final minute and after a quick tap Vaa Apelu Maliko found space, doing a spectacular dive over the line. The rain then returned and New Zealand knocked on in their last throw of the dice from deep inside their half.

The win means Samoa jump to a share of top spot with South Africa on the standings (47 points) after two events. New Zealand sit third on 44. On the women’s table, New Zealand and Australia both sit in first as they head to the next tournament in Hamilton next month.