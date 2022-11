Doddie Weir with his sons ahead of the Scotland-All Blacks clash at Murrayfield. Photosport

Doddie Weir with his sons ahead of the Scotland-All Blacks clash at Murrayfield. Photosport

Scotland rugby great Doddie Weir dies of motor neurone disease just weeks after appearing at Murrayfield before the All Blacks’ win over Scotland.

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) announced Weir’s death today.

The lock played 61 times for Scotland.

Weir was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease (MND), in December 2016.

He used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into ALS and appealed for improved care to be given to those affected by it.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” read a statement from the family via the SRU.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.”

Weir committed his later years to helping other people affected by MND and the battle against the condition, establishing his own foundation, My Name′5 Doddie.