Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: Phil Gifford - Wallabies with Quade Cooper seem destined for disaster

5 minutes to read
All Black Sevu Reece reveals who the fastest All Black is, and what he'll unveil against the Pumas. Video / AllBlacks.com

All Black Sevu Reece reveals who the fastest All Black is, and what he'll unveil against the Pumas. Video / AllBlacks.com

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

You're the Wallabies playing South Africa on Sunday.

The most realistic summation of how things just went for you against the All Blacks came from your best back, halfback Tate McDermott. He said "we're

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.