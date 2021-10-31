Rugby: Otago roar past Wellington Lions in Bunnings NPC friendly triumph

Otago celebrate a try scored by Liam Coltman during their victory over Wellington. Photo / Getty

Otago warmed up for the business end of the NPC season with a 33-28 friendly victory over Wellington in Dunedin this afternoon.

With no points at stake following the competition shake-up, both sides took the opportunity to make several changes and chance their attacking arm under the Forsyth Barr Stadium roof.

The hosts were particularly strong in the second half, even though they were forced to play the last 20 minutes with 14 men after Sean Withy was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Their forward pack shone throughout, especially at the set piece, as Otago backed up well from last week's dramatic win over Canterbury.

The southern side are set to feature in the Championship playoffs while Wellington have a fight on their hands to reach the Premiership semifinals, sitting in fourth but level on points with Canterbury and final-round opponents Tasman.

Otago first five Cameron Millar collected 18 points on an impressive debut for the province, and his boot proved the difference as Wellington scored four tries to three.

The visitors grabbed the game's first when a smart grubber from Jackson Garden-Bachop set up Wes Goosen, but Otago quickly hit back when Liam Coltman finished off a lineout drive.

Wellington took a 14-13 lead into halftime courtesy of Connor Collins' try, which came courtesy of a brilliant break by Peter Umaga-Jensen, but Otago soon seized control.

After a couple of blown chances early in the second spell, the home side went back to the lineout drive and found the lead through Slade McDowall.

Otago were reduced to 14 when Withy got his timing wrong in the tackle, making contact with Goosen's head, and Wellington made their numerical edge count when Garden-Bachop slipped Keelan Whitman through a gaping hole.

But a few moments later Fabian Holland charged through a gap to give Otago an advantage they wouldn't cede, despite Pepesana Patafilo's pacy and powerful try six minutes from fulltime.

Otago 33 (L Coltman, S McDowall, F Holland tries; C Millar 4 pens, 3 cons)

Wellington 28 (W Goosen, C Collins, K Whitman, P Patafilo tries; R Love 4 cons)

Halftime: 13-14