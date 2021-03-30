Rugby: NZ Rugby keen to host Rugby Championship tests

The All Blacks perform the haka ahead of a Rugby Championship test in Sydney. Photosport

The All Blacks perform the haka ahead of a Rugby Championship test in Sydney. Photosport

This year's Rugby Championship could revert to being held in multiple countries.

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson told media yesterday said they would love to host games this season while signalling that South Africa are keen to go another season without home tests.

The Springboks withdrew from the tournament last year, with the All Blacks and Pumas travelling to Australia.

The defending World Cup champions haven't played since they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2019 but are set to host the British and Irish Lions in a three test series in July and August without fans.

Last season Australia played host for the entire tournament with games in Sydney, Brisbane and Newcastle after what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dubbed as "Sanzaar politics" denied New Zealand the chance to host tests after Sanzaar initially gave approval.

"We've got games the All Blacks are involved in that we'd love to host in New Zealand, so that is something we're working towards but ultimately that's a decision for Sanzaar to make with the feedback of its joint venture partners," Robinson said.

New Zealand Rugby announced last December the All Blacks will host Italy and Fiji in their July test window ahead of the Rugby Championship.

All games will depend on the current situation regarding Covid-19 in each country involved as well as any border restrictions that may arise.

The All Blacks hosted just two games at home in 2020 - Bledisloe Cup tests in Wellington and Auckland.