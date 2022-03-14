Security apprehend an intruder during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium. Photo / Getty

The notorious pitch invader known as "Jarvo", who joined the All Blacks before a test for the national anthem last year, has been brutally stopped by security in a video that is going viral.

Mercurial streaker Daniel Jarvis has embarrassed security forces all over the world when walking onto sporting fields to pose with teams — and on Sunday he attempted to add the England rugby team his list of scalps.

It did not go how he would have wanted.

Plenty of good moments in the #GuinnessSixNations but pitch invader ‘Jarvo 69’ getting flattened by Twickenham security guard is undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend.pic.twitter.com/1s2dRSmKme — Jamie Phillips (@JNPhillips4) March 13, 2022

The cult figure known as "Jarvo 69" was brutally tackled to the ground by a security guard while attempting to run onto the field alongside English players as the national anthem was played ahead of England's Six Nations test against Ireland at Twickenham.

Jarvis was wrestled to the ground by a security guard who was moving at top speed and the painful hit has been spreading across cyberspace even before it was revealed that the man involved in the prank was Jarvis.

The brazen fan — who was dressed in a full kit and wore a face mask — was quickly taken off the pitch.

And it's likely he was detained before being handed over the police present at the match.

It was the end of the line for the prankster, who finally got what was coming to him.

He had recently struck again in November when he snuck onto the field in Dublin to stand side by side with the Japanese rugby team during their national anthem ahead of a test against Ireland. He also pulled the same gimmick when he joined the All Blacks before a test match in November.

He has built a cult following ever since an English cricket test match at Lord's when he appeared dressed in Indian team whites and went undetected by security.

His following extends to the United States after he also ran onto the field in London's NFL match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins while wearing a Jaguars kit.