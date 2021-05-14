Rugby: New Zealand U20s call up for Central Hawke's Bay's Harry Godfrey

Harry Godfrey playing for his school team Whanganui Collegiate. Photo / NZME

An 18-year-old rugby player who now calls Hawke's Bay his home has been handed a call-up to the New Zealand Under-20s squad.

Harry Godfrey, who moved to the region just a few months ago, is the only Hawke's Bay player to be selected for the squad of 30.

The 18-year-old, who plays for Central Hawke's Bay in the region's Premier Senior Club Rugby competition, said he had no idea he would be selected for the 2021 National Squad but is "pretty stoked".

Originally from Hunterville, the teen finished high school last year at Whanganui Collegiate, where he was first XV captain and received a New Zealand Secondary Schools jersey two years running.

Central Hawke's Bay number 10 Harry Godfrey mobbed after kicking his side to victory over Havelock North in the Nash Cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first five-eighths was also selected in the Hurricanes Under-20s squad in March.

Having played from the age of 5, Godfrey said playing rugby full-time has always been in his sights.

Godfrey has played only one proper club game for Central due to age-group commitments but said he'll be on the field for the CHB club for the rest of the season.

Currently situated in Elsthorpe, he said there's a lot of driving involved in his life travelling around the region and country attending academies, training sessions and games.

"I guess you've just got to do it," he said.

New Zealand Under-20s head coach Tabai Matson said the squad's schedule for 2021 is yet to be confirmed, but is hoping to play some matches against Australia.

Godfrey and Central's next fixture in the regional club competition is against Hastings Rugby and Sports Club at Ellwood Park, Hastings, tomorrow at 3pm.