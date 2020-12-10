Rugby: New Zealand Rugby reveal 2021 All Blacks fixtures

The All Blacks defeated a highly-touted Ireland in the quarter finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will attempt an ambitious tour of Europe in 2021, despite the ongoing threat of Covid-19 on the continent.

New Zealand Rugby announced the side will host Italy and Fiji in their July test window ahead of the Rugby Championship, followed by a tour to Europe for matches against Ireland and France, as well as a further match against the Azzuri in Rome, as part of an end of year tour.

Along with the announcement came the disclaimer that all games will depend on the current situation regarding Covid-19 in each country involved as well as any border restrictions that may arise.

Europe is currently the region of the world most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NZ Rugby is keen for two more yet to be finalised matches in November, with all games Covid-19 and border dependent.

Meanwhile, NZR also announced that it will receive almost $5.5million investment from the Government as part of the sports recovery package due to the impacts of Covid-19.

