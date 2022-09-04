Auckland celebrate their win over Waikato. Photo / Getty

Waikato's reign as Farah Palmer Cup champions is over.

A new team will take over the title of the country's top province this season, after Auckland eliminated the defending champions 26-21 in Hamilton on Sunday.

It was a result driven by a playmaking showcase from Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant and the pace of the Auckland attack. Demant has come on in strides as a game-driver this season and was again in fine form throughout the semifinal; her class shining through when her side needed it.

"We spoke about a lot of things, but the most important thing was two weeks ago, we were here and we got pumped," Demant told Sky Sport after the match.

"Ella [Eloise Blackwell] told us to remember that feeling. We remembered that feeling, we didn't want to feel it again and we made sure we never felt that feeling."

The visitors were forced to do a lot of defensive work as discipline let them down, but when their scoring came it came in bunches.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first half, back-to-back tries through Chryss Viliko and Mele Hufanga within a minute of each other saw Auckland lead 12-3 at halftime.

Waikato worked hard for good field position, but were often let down by their execution at the lineout as several throws went crooked and they relinquished possession.

It became a struggle for points for both sides; Auckland with little ball to play with and Waikato happy to accumulate in threes.

After two more penalties from the boot of Renee Holmes, Waikato had drawn within three points early in the second half and looked set to take control of the game again by playing an up-tempo style, led by some darting runs from halfback Ariana Bayler.

Ultimately a wayward throw that was not pulled up by the referees became the platform for Waikato to launch a successful attack from. After No 8 Victoria Makea knocked down the throw with her outside hand, Waikato looked to spread it wide and Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland shot through a gap in the defence off a lovely short ball from Rina Paraone. Gaby-Sutherland was brought down just shy of the 22m, but quick ruck ball and a scrambling Auckland defence saw Carla Hohepa navigate her way to the line on the following play.

It saw Waikato take the lead with 16 minutes to play, but that lead only lasted momentarily.

A fantastic solo try from Katelyn Vaha'akolo took the lead back for Auckland four minutes later, and when Patricia Maliepo scored in the 73rd minute, Auckland's lead was comfortable.

Waikato hit back at the death through Esther Tilo-Faioga, but there wasn't enough time for the restart and Auckland took the win.

They will take on Canterbury in next weekend's final, after an impressive second half saw the perennial contenders top Wellington 31-3.

Auckland 26 (Chryss Viliko, Mele Hufanga, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Patricia Maliepo tries; Sophie Fisher 2 cons, Ruahei Demant con)

Waikato 21 (Carla Hohepa, Esther Tilo-Faioga tries; Renee Holmes con, 3 pens)

HT: 12-3