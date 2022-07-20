Liam Messam is set to retire following the 2022 NPC season. Photo / Photosport

After two decades, Liam Messam has decided the upcoming National Provincial Championship season will be his swansong in top level rugby.

The 38-year-old will return for one final season in the tri-colours of the Waikato jersey, which will be his 13th campaign with the province across three stints since making his debut in 2003. His first appearance for the team in the 2022 season will be his 100th NPC match for Waikato.

Messam, who has begun looking towards professional boxing as his sporting outlet beyond 2022, said he was content with his decision to move on from that part of his life.

"I've finally had the courage or guts to call it quits after this season," he confirmed to the Herald. "It takes a lot out of you to think of that; it's all I've known since I was a 16-year-old is rugby. To say that this is it, this is going to be my last season, it was quite hard – well, probably more of a relief – to say this is it.

"We had a preseason game last week and we had to train at night time. It was like seven o'clock at night, cold, wet, and I was just like 'I wish I was in a warm boxing gym right now' but that's part of it. I love rugby and what it's given me. I love that game and I'm content with myself that I know this is going to be it. I can finish happy."

Messam has had a long and decorated career. He was a member of the All Blacks from 2008-2015, earning 43 test caps and being part of two successful Rugby World Cup campaigns in that period (2011, 2015). He has also been a part of Super Rugby championship-winning campaigns with the Chiefs (2012-13) while playing more than 180 times for the franchise. He has also experienced plenty of success with the All Blacks Sevens, including two Commonwealth Games gold medals (2006, 2010).

Reflecting on his decision to hang the boots up after the upcoming NPC season, Messam admitted it was "more of a relief" than any other feeling to have come to the conclusion that he has.

"I think if you ask any ex-footy player about retirement, it's when to retire. It plays in your head – should I retire? Should I do one more season? - and it keeps playing like a bad record," he explained.

"I just needed to make the decision. Physically, I could probably continue to play, but I needed to make that decision. 20 years is pretty good going, and I can be proud of what I've achieved on the footy field."

The NPC season begins in the first week of August, with Waikato opening their campaign against Hawke's Bay in Hamilton on August 6. However, Messam will be returning to his new office of the boxing ring this week when he meets former Warriors prop James Gavet at the Fight for Life.

Liam Messam in the ring during his fight against Rhys Sullivan in 2015. Photo / Getty

While Messam has his sights set on professional bouts and has built a 3-0 pro record so far, the bout will be a return to the corporate realm for Messam, who has fought on Fight for Life cards twice in the past. He said he tried to get a pro bout on the card and did have one lined up, but the opponent was forced to withdraw due to injury.

It's a different game altogether in corporate bouts, which are usually more about action than technique, with three two-minute rounds and 16oz gloves in play – as opposed to more and longer rounds, and 10oz gloves being used at the professional level.

"It's a dangerous task," Messam said of his bout against Gavet. "He's a big man, he looks like a powerful athlete, so behind those gloves will be a lot of power coming at me. I have to stay switched on and make sure I don't get caught. It's going to be a great fight. Corporates are three two-minute rounds – you can just get in there, swing for the ropes and see what happens, so I'm really excited for this challenge.

"We wanted a pro fight, unfortunately it didn't happen due to injury. But win or loss, I'm going to be at the gym the next day because I love it and that's sport. I think for me, it's a great opportunity to figure out a different style of fighting and to adapt."

Fight For Life

Auckland, July 21, 7pm

Carlos Spencer v Paul Whatuira

Andrei Mikhailovich v Francis Waitai (pro bout)

Liam Messam v James Gavet

Jerome Pampellone v Joshua Francis (pro bout)

Honey Hireme-Smiler v Tegan Yorwarth

Jay Reeve v Tammy Davis

Available on Sky Arena or Sky Sport Now pay-per-view for $49.95.