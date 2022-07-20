Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Liam Messam confirms upcoming NPC season with Waikato will be his last as he turns attention to boxing

4 minutes to read
Liam Messam is set to retire following the 2022 NPC season. Photo / Photosport

Liam Messam is set to retire following the 2022 NPC season. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

After two decades, Liam Messam has decided the upcoming National Provincial Championship season will be his swansong in top level rugby.

The 38-year-old will return for one final season in the tri-colours of the Waikato

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.