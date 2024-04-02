Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been named to make his first appearance of the 2024 NRL season, listed to start at fullback against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday evening.

Nicoll-Klokstad, 28, has been absent after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season and has seen both Taine Tuaupiki and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck deputise in the No 1 jersey in his place.

But even after an impressive display at fullback against the Newcastle Knights by Tuivasa-Sheck, Nicoll-Klokstad has regained his spot at fullback, with the former moving back into the centres.

However, the Warriors will be without three first-team regulars, after a spate of injuries.

Luke Metcalf is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a broken tibia in last weekend’s victory over the Knights. The 25-year-old left the field after just nine minutes of the 20-12 win, after a tackle by Tyson Frizell. Metcalf has undergone surgery on the fracture, with his return listed as “late season”.

Te Maire Martin comes into the side for his first appearance of the year at No 6, while Chanel Harris-Tavita remains on an extended bench in a utility role.

New arrival Kurt Capewell, 30, put in a game-high 48 tackles in last weekend’s victory, but has been withdrawn from facing the Rabbitohs through the NRL’s concussion protocols.

Dylan Walker remains absent after suffering an ankle injury before the victory over the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch.

Marata Niukore takes Capewell’s place in the starting side, while Jazz Tevaga covers Walker on the interchange bench.

Warriors team to face South Sydney Rabbitohs (kickoff 5pm Saturday at Accor Stadium, Sydney)

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Jackson Ford

12. Marata Niukore

13. Tohu Harris (captain)

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Tom Ale

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Jazz Tevaga

Reserves

18. Tom Ale

20. Jacob Laban

21. Chanel Harris-Tavita

22. Edward Kosi

23. Ali Leiataua