By Michael Burgess

More space, improved structure, some variety and time.

That’s the recipe for the Warriors to make the most of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as a centre, according to former Kiwis captain Richie Barnett. Barnett is well placed to analyse Tuivasa-Sheck’s current transition.

The majority of his 26 test matches were at fullback, while he wore the No 1 jersey for the Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and the London Broncos. But the versatile Barnett also had long stints at centre across eight NRL seasons from 1994 to 2000.

Though it has divided opinion, Barnett understands what the Warriors are hoping to achieve with Tuivasa-Sheck wider in the backline.

“They’ve always wanted to have a stronger centre pairing,” Barnett told the Herald. “Rocco Berry has come of age and Roger fits that profile, after coming from a rugby background in the midfield - he could be the piece of the puzzle.”

There have been flashes from Tuivasa-Sheck - especially against the Storm in Melbourne - but Barnett feels the club is yet to maximise the opportunity he offers.

“I don’t think they have constructed enough shape [out wide] to utilise him because they have used him more as a ‘create something out of nothing’ mentality,” said Barnett, who was previously a popular Sky Television pundit and now works as partnership manager for the I Am Hope foundation.

“I’d love to see that exposed a bit more, to give him a bit of space. They haven’t quite got that right. They are using a lot of the lead runners - most of their shape is hitting a forward - and very little is going out the back door for someone like Roger or Rocco Berry. At some point, they need to find some more room for those guys.”

Barnett also believes the left-edge combination between Te Maire Martin and Tuivasa-Sheck will be key. Before last Saturday, they had played in the same team on only three occasions, all for the Kiwis and never side by side, but Barnett sees potential in their combination.

“They need to utilise Te Maire’s skill set,” he reasoned. “He is such a clever player, his subtleties and the way he plays. I hope Te Maire will take more plays on and really start to dominate that left edge, which creates a bit more in their repertoire. That will make them more of a threat.”

Ultimate success will also rely on a gradual mindset shift from Tuivasa-Sheck, after so many years as an NRL fullback.

“He is such a strong runner but he’ll need to adapt to hitting those holes and running gaps, rather than stepping out of trouble,” Barnett said.