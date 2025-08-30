Follow the action as the Warriors visit the St George Illawarra Dragons in Sydney.

There have been plenty of changes in the Warriors Women’s side to meet the Dragons.

Head coach Ron Griffiths revealed a lot of changes at the 24-hour deadline, confirming recently signed Paris Pickering will make her NRLW debut at centre.

Payton Takimoana shifts from the wing to centre, with Kalyn Takitimu-Cook starting out wide.

Harata Butler moves into the starting side at prop, with Shakira Baker moving from the centres to the second row. Kaiyah Atai was named to start at centre, but will instead start at lock.

Middle forward Felila Kia – who previously played for the Knights - will have her first match for the Warriors off the bench.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Tyra Wetere, 5. Payton Takimoana, 23. Paris Pickering, 22. Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emmanita Paki, 8. Ashlee Matapo, 9. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 15. Harata Butler, 4. Shakira Baker, 11. Maarire Puketapu, 3. Kaiyah Atai.

Interchange: 10. Lavinia Kitai, 12. Metanoia Fotu-Moala, 17. Avery-Rose Carmont, 18. Felila Kia. Capri Paekau (18th player).