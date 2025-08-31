Sinead Peach got her marching orders over an inappropriate comment. Photo / Photosport

Rugby league: Women’s Super League star sent off for asking referee who he’s ‘shagging’

Sinead Peach got her marching orders over an inappropriate comment. Photo / Photosport

A top Women’s Super League player has been sent off during their match after asking the referee which player he’s “shagging”.

York Valkyrie star Sinead Peach was given her marching orders in the final moments of York’s 18-8 defeat to St Helens, with frustrations boiling over after a string of penalties against her side.

York looked on track for victory after taking an early 8-0 lead, but the Saints fought back to take the lead, which would see them move top of the standings with two rounds remaining ahead of the playoffs.

In the 79th minute, St Helens were awarded another penalty and Peach could be heard talking to the referee, who then stopped the match before giving her a red card.

“I’m not having you saying, ‘Which one are you shagging?’. You’re off,” the referee said.