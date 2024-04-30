Paul Kent. Photo / News Ltd

Veteran NRL journalist Paul Kent has been hospitalised as a result of the late-night fracas captured on film last weekend.

Kent, 54, has been stood down from his roles as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph and a panelist on Fox Sports’ NRL 360, after video footage of a man that appears to be him appeared on social media.

In a clip posted to X - formerly Twitter - Kent can be seen arguing with a group of men outside Totti’s in Rozelle. Kent is audibly heard calling one man a “doghead”, as onlookers tell him “it’s not worth it”.

The two men then become entangled, before Kent is thrown against the base of a tree.

On Tuesday, Kent’s lawyer told the Sydney Morning Herald his client had been admitted to hospital and was being treated for up to five broken ribs.

“He’s been in hospital since after the incident,” George Elias said. “I’m just concerned about his health and wellbeing.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged with affray over the incident, while a police investigation is still ongoing.

In 2023, Kent was also stood down from his role as a co-host on NRL 360 and as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph, after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was later charged with common assault and intentionally choking a person without consent.

In December, Kent was found not guilty of the allegations, following a two-day hearing in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court.

“The judge accepted what happened to the point that my barrister was not even required to make a final summation,” Kent said at the time.

“The truth is out there, finally. It’s been a big cost to me, it’s been a big setback in my life. But we’ve all got our struggles in life.

“This is my one currently, so it’s up to me now to regroup and get back to my normal life. I can finally leave this all behind.”

Kent returned to television at the start of 2024.