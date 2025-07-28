Jahrome Hughes of the Storm. Photo / NRL Photos, Photosport

Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes has signed a deal reportedly worth more than A$4 million ($4.3m) to stay with the Melbourne Storm until the 2030 season.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Dally M medal winner, who was already signed on until the end of next season, has extended his current deal a further four years with the Melbourne club which is worth more than A$1m a year.

However, according to reports, Hughes could have sought a more lucrative deal as a marquee signing with one of the two NRL expansion teams the Perth Bears or Papua New Guinea, which could have been worth a possible A$1.5m per season.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with Storm for another four years. I absolutely love this club, it’s become a second family to me, and Melbourne feels like home,” Hughes said in a statement via the Storm.