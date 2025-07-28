Advertisement
Updated

Jahrome Hughes signs extension with Melbourne Storm worth reported A$4m

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jahrome Hughes of the Storm. Photo / NRL Photos, Photosport

Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes has signed a deal reportedly worth more than A$4 million ($4.3m) to stay with the Melbourne Storm until the 2030 season.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Dally M medal winner, who was already signed on until the end of next season, has extended his current deal

