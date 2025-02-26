Gold Coast forward and captain Tino Fa’asuamalaui has the biggest contract in the NRL’s 117-year history, a 10-year deal worth $13.3m.
Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga earns $1.55m a season, making him the NRL’s highest-paid player. Brown would join Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary and Melbourne’s mercurial five-eighth Cameron Munster just behind that.
The new season begins this weekend, and Brown has until round 10 to make a decision. But the report said he was keen to make the call within a fortnight.
Brown, who grew up in Whangarei and played for Hikurangi Stags, moved to Australia as a 15-year-old to join the Parramatta system. He made his Kiwis debut in 2022.
The Eels were a dominant club in the 1980s but haven’t won the NRL title in 39 years.