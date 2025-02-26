Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Dylan Brown. Picture: NRL Photos/Gregg Porteous

A Kiwi star is being offered a mega-millions deal that will break the NRL contract record.

Two rivals are reportedly trying to tempt Dylan Brown away from the Parramatta Eels, a club that repeatedly fails to deliver on its potential.

The Sydney Telegraph reported that “sources close to negotiations confirmed the extraordinary deals” in which the 24-year-old is being offered $14.4m over 10 years.

The offers - one of which is from Newcastle - were “serious and genuine” the Telegraph reported.

It said a “monster bidding war” is set to take place.