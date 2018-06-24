Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / League

League: Singer botches New Zealand national anthem at Kiwis' clash with England in Denver

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kiwis players look perplexed as the pre-match singer butchers the national anthem. Photo / Sky

The pre-match national anthem singer in the Kiwis' clash against England in Denver had a day to forget.

After a shaky version of England's God Save the Queen, Crystal Collins stumbled her way through what some have called the worst version of the New Zealand national anthem ever.

Collins appeared to miss her cue and was lost throughout the anthem, as Kiwis players looked on perplexed.

Sky TV commentator Glen Larmer called it "the worst rendition of the New Zealand national anthem that I've ever heard at a sporting event, very disappointing".

The Kiwis fell to England 36-18 in the test.

