New Zealand dominates Ireland 48-10. Video / Spark Sport

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire says his team are on track at the Rugby League World Cup, despite another scratchy performance to complete the group stages.

The New Zealand side have yet to truly catch fire at this tournament and that theme continued in the 48-10 victory over Ireland on Saturday.

It was a step up from previous displays against Lebanon and Jamaica, but still short of their potential, given the talent in the squad.

While they scored 10 tries – five in each half – there was a lack of rhythm and flow on attack and they were dependant on the individual brilliance of halfback Jahrome Hughes for many of their best moments.

In front of a vocal crowd at Headingley, the Kiwis were miles ahead on the key statistics.

They rolled forward well, especially from their own territory, with 1306m to 485m.

They had 61 tackles in the opposition quarter (to Ireland’s three) and made 93 tackle busts to eight, but needed more to show for that dominance.

But Maguire – while acknowledging his team have plenty of improvement left – described Saturday’s victory as another step in the right direction.

"There are obviously areas that we as a team need to chat about but from a defensive point of view we were quite strong," said Maguire. "We just need to adapt a little bit more with our attack but we have definitely taken another good step forward to where we want to head."

From here, much greater tests await, starting with a likely quarter-final against Fiji next weekend, before a last four clash with Australia if they progress. Maguire assured they would be ready.

“I’m really pleased with where the players are at,” said Maguire. “They are a really tight group. They’ll be strong on their performance; they’ll have a look at it and talk about how they need to get better.”

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

Whether prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is involved in the quarter-final remains to be seen, after he was sinbinned for a swinging arm on Dan Norman just before halftime, with the Irish forward failing to return after an HIA.

Precedents on high shots this year would indicate a minimum one-week suspension, though Maguire felt mitigating factors may help the Roosters enforcer.

“As he was being tackled, [Norman] was sort of falling and Jared hit him on the shoulder and rolled up,” said Maguire. “You go through a process and we will have to work our way through that but if you see the first contact, it hit him on the shoulder.”

Another concern is goal kicking, with only four of 10 tries converted.

There were some sideline shots but both Jordan Rapana and Dylan Brown also missed from handy positions.

Neither have much experience off the tee, especially compared to the Australian and English sharpshooters, but the Kiwis have to find an answer.

"We need a bit of practice there, definitely," said Maguire. "If we score a few tries under the posts we will be right."

The return of Hughes was a highlight. He is the Kiwis’ most valuable player – by some distance – and underlined his class with two smart solo tries, as well as setting up four others, and linked well with five-eighth Brown.

"Jahrome did a great job," said Maguire. "He controlled us well and his voice out there is just going to grow, off the back of more training."

New Zealand’s Jahrome Hughes is congratulated on a superb try against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Hughes enjoyed his World Cup debut and agreed there was a lot more to come.

"We have got little things we can work on as a spine but as a whole team we are moving in the right direction," said Hughes.

Maguire indicated he would continue trialling Nelson Asofa-Solomona in the back row, even though the Kiwis didn't use him optimally in the first half, before the Melbourne prop switched back to the middle after the interval.

"We didn't have enough ball going his way early," said Maguire. "But I do like him on the edge, isolating the little men."

Aside from Hughes, James Fisher-Harris and Brandon Smith were other standouts in the pack, with Joseph Manu well contained at the back.

Maguire is "getting closer" to identifying his top 17, though the left centre position remains up for grabs.

Kiwis 48 (Jahrome Hughes 2, Jordan Rapana 2, Peta Hiku 2, Ronaldo Mulitalo, James Fisher-Harris, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Manu tries; Rapana 2 cons, Dylan Brown 2 cons)

Ireland 10 (Louis Senior 2 tries; Ed Chamberlain pen)

Halftime: 24-6