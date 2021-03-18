Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors sign Reece Walsh as long-term NRL replacement for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Reece Walsh will leave the Broncos to join the Warriors. Photo / Getty

The Warriors have secured their long-term replacement for departing captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with 19-year-old Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh being signed on a three-year deal.

Part of the Broncos squad on a development contract this season, Walsh represented both the Queensland State of Origin Under 18s and Australian Schoolboys in 2019, and will join the Warriors for the 2022 season.

With Warriors skipper Tuivasa-Sheck moving to rugby at the end of the season, head coach Nathan Brown said Walsh shaped as a wonderful replacement.

"Reece has all the attributes in his game that the really good players have," he said.

"His speed and game sense are things that can make a difference in our team. We won't be putting pressure on Reece by making big statements about his game but we will give him all the guidance to make sure his game is ready for the start of 2022. We want him to work hard and train hard and he will have a great career in front him."

Warriors CEO Cameron George claimed Walsh was a signing that proved the club was heading in the right direction.

"This is a fantastic signing for our club and Warriors fans have every reason to be excited about the progress we're making with recruitment in the short, mid and long term.

"He comes to the Warriors at the perfect time following us re-signing Tohu [Harris]. We now have an exciting future with experience and exciting young players developed from within and others that have been handpicked to join us. It's a great statement for our club."

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan believes Walsh can turn into a star NRL fullback.

"Reece is a prodigious talent who has starred in junior footy.

"It's not often you get an opportunity to secure a player of his ability. He is a natural footballer with speed, balance and vision.

"With experience I believe Reece will go on to become a top-line NRL fullback in the coming years. He'll complement Wayde [Egan], Kodi [Nikorima] and Chanel [Harris-Tavita] perfectly in our spine."