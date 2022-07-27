Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick model the Manly Sea Eagles pride jersey to celebrate inclusiveness. Photo / Supplied

Manly Sea Eagles players who are boycotting the team's NRL match this week on religious grounds are expected not to be in attendance at the game over fears of how the crowd may respond.

Seven players won't feature against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night, withdrawing themselves from selection over the club's decision to wear an LGBTQIA-themed jersey.

Manly will become the first NRL club to wear a jersey in support of the LGBTQIA community, replacing the white trims and stripes on their maroon jersey with a rainbow colour way. However, Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have all withdrawn on religious grounds.

The group have drawn plenty of negative attention since it was announced they would not be playing, however it was expected they would be at the venue to support the team.

The Daily Telegraph reports that will not be the case, as Manly officials have told the group to stay away from the match after speaking with players and the club's security provider. There is a fear that their attendance could lead to crowd violence or anti-social behaviour be directed at them.

The Telegraph also reported the Sea Eagles were battling to name a team as a "handful of would-be first timers knocked back a chance to play the game" because of similar reasons to the seven players who have stood down over the jersey.

Manly's match-day squad took a hit for a match that starts a vital stretch for the side, with two wingers on debut, a prop playing just his third game of the season and a bench utility playing for the first time since 2019.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson took aim at the boycott on Wednesday and said the league must be a place for all.

"It is great what the owners of Manly have decided to do and it is unfortunate that it has panned out this way because everyone is equal, no matter what race, gender, sexual preference, everyone is equal," Robinson said.

"Let people make their choice and let's not discriminate against those, and we are still doing that, and that is why it is unfortunate. We have got Gotcha4Life, that both teams [are supporting] … sponsors have given up their space for Gotcha4Life. We are really looking forward to representing, and talking about even just male suicide and the high rate that it is.

"But in the youth gay community it is five times the level of what normal society is, that is because they don't feel included. And for us in 2022 to not be inclusive and not say it is OK to be who you are is unacceptable

"We need to move towards a better place … I want to say that we are inclusive, we do accept you for who you are and we care about you, and we need to move forward in that way."