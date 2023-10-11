Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has reportedly been offered the role to coach the New South Wales State of Origin side.

According to Australian media, the former Wests Tigers coach will replace Brad Fittler as the head coach.

Maguire will step down as assistant coach at the Raiders, but it appears he will remain with the Kiwis.

Maguire’s last contract extension with New Zealand Rugby League is until the end of 2025, but was expected to be extended another year with the Rugby League World Cup moved a year forward to 2026.

Maguire is currently with the Kiwis camp as they prepare for the inaugural Pacific Championships. The Kiwis begin their campaign against Toa Samoa in a Labour Weekend triple header at Eden Park on Saturday, October 21 before facing the Kangaroos in Melbourne a week later.