Rugby: Johnny Sexton hits back at doctor's 'inaccurate' concussion claims

Johnny Sexton has hit back at comments he's sustained 30 concussions. Photo / Photosport

Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton has slammed a French doctor about his concussion record as "highly inappropriate," "inaccurate," and "upsetting" for his family.

The flyhalf was forced off for the final 10 minutes of their Six Nations game against Wales at the weekend after suffering a head knock.

Speaking on French radio station RMC Sport, Dr Jean-Francois Chermann said he ordered that Sexton be stood down from rugby for 12 weeks due to repeated brain injuries during his time at Racing 92 in 2014.

The neurologist told RMC on Tuesday he believed the 35-year-old had sustained around 30 concussions during his career and expressed concern about him rushing back into action.

But Sexton hit back at the comments.

"I am pretty saddened and shocked by the inaccurate reports that were thrown out yesterday," he said. "We've been here before and it's very frustrating. For me, I just think it's totally inappropriate that a doctor that I have seen — many years ago now — felt it was appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things.

"It's inaccurate and highly inappropriate and I am pretty disappointed but, for me, I am so used to it, it's almost like water off a duck's back, but for my wife and mum it's very upsetting. But that's the world we live in."

Johnny Sexton gets treatment from Dr. Ciaran Cosgrave. Photo / Photosport

Dr Chermann has since admitted he "regrets the wrong he has done", as reported by the Irish Mirror.

"As regards Sexton we cannot say for certain that he has had 30 concussions," said Dr Chermann. "I should never have cited this figure without any explanation and I regret the wrong I have done to the player who was my patient and who I respect more than anyone.

"To be clear if Sexton has not suffered a concussion for a year, that he is asymptomatic after 48 hours, that the tests carried out are good and that the return to play protocol has been carried out properly, then there is nothing to stop him from playing against France."

Sexton, along with Ireland vice-captain James Ryan, who was also forced off at the Principality Stadium, is going through return-to-play protocols ahead of the Six Nations match against France on Sunday

"I have to do another [protocol] today and another tomorrow and we'll see how we go," Sexton said.

"I have just got to focus on this week and the return to play and if I don't pass one of those stages, I won't play. If I do, I will be fit to play and whether I play or not is down to the coaches then. I trust the medical guys here, they look after us incredibly well and I will continue to trust them."