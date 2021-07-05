Rugby: Israel Folau signs with NTT Communications in Japanese Top League - report

All Blacks big win, Warriors defeated in final moments and more all in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Israel Folau is set to return to rugby union, just weeks after floating a potential comeback to rugby league in Australia.

The controversial former Wallabies star has reportedly signed with NTT Communications in the Japanese Top League.

Folau was unveiled by the team as having signed a two-year deal in Japanese rugby, and will join former Waratahs coach Rob Penney, who is the Director of Rugby at the club.

It's a bizarre twist to the ongoing saga that is Folau's career, particularly after the path appeared to be cleared for him to join Queensland's Southport Tigers in a rugby league return.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported that the move even shocked Clive Palmer, who was backing Folau's rugby league return, with a Palmer United Party spokesman labelling it "bulls***" before being supplied the official release.

Folau was meant to debut for the Southport Tigers in the Gold Coast A-grade competition after clearing the path with former club Catalans Dragons, with whom he was engaged in a contract dispute.

Folau and Palmer even reportedly started legal action against the Queensland Rugby League about clearing the 32-year-old to play.

Folau has had no problem hopping codes. He started in the NRL with the Storm and Broncos before joining the GWS Giants in the AFL, then becoming a dual international in rugby union.

His Wallabies career ended following a homophobic social media post storm that saw his contract torn up in 2019, followed by a prolonged legal battle with Rugby Australia.

He then turned up with the Catalans Dragons in the 13-man game in the UK Super League, before looking to return to Australia to play rugby league.

Folau has reportedly been in discussions with Japanese clubs for months.

Folau has an incredibly pedigree in the 15-man game as one of two Wallabies to win the John Eales Medal three times alongside current skipper Michael Hooper.

The dual international representative was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for saying "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

In April 2018, Rugby Australia decided not to sanction Folau after he issued a series of tweets containing anti-homosexual messages or imagery.

He scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests for the Wallabies before being dumped.