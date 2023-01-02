All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah have started 2023 by adding a new addition to the family.
The All Blacks first five-eighth and fullback posted on social media welcoming newborn daughter Coco.
“2023 is off to a wonderful start, welcoming Coco to our family. @hannahlaity was incredible once again. #girldad,” he said on Instagram.
The couple also have an older daughter Billie, born in 2020.
2023 is set to be a big year for the All Black as he prepares for this third World Cup, kicking off in France in September.