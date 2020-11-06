Rugby: Former Wallabies rugby star Dr Mick Barry drowns on Gold Coast

Mick Barry (centre). Photo / Supplied/News Corp Australia

A former Wallabies rugby union player and retired specialist doctor drowned on the Gold Coast on Friday morning.

The man has been identified as former Australia and Queensland Reds player Mick Barry, who also worked as an ear, nose and throat doctor, according to The Courier-Mail.

Wallaby halfback Mick Barry played against South Africa in 1966. Photo / Supplied/News Corp Australia

Dr Barry, 77, reportedly got into difficulties while swimming at Currumbin Beach before 6am and was pulled from the water by onlookers who performed CPR.

The former rugby star played halfback for Brisbane side Brothers and represented Australia against South Africa in 1966.