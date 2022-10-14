Nick William played 37 Super Rugby games for the Blues between 2004 and 2008. Photo / Photosport

Former Super Rugby star Nick Williams has revealed he is recovering after suffering a heart attack at the age of 38.

Williams, who played 37 Super Rugby games for the Blues between 2004 and 2008 and earned four Junior All Blacks caps, moved to Europe for what became a highly successful career for clubs across Ireland, Italy and Wales.

After four seasons with the Cardiff Blues, including helping the side to victory in the 2018 European Challenge Cup, Williams retired from rugby and settled in Wales with wife Gemma and his three daughters.

However, his retired life hit a snag in recent weeks, with Williams saying he was grateful to be alive after going through a "tough" time.

"Talofa lava everyone. I'm extremely grateful to the big man upstairs for getting myself and my family through a tough few weeks," he wrote on social media.

"I can't thank you all enough for the love, thoughts and prayers. I haven't been able to get back to you all but please know that I'm truly thankful from the bottom of my heart."

Nick Williams celebrates victory in the European Challenge Cup with daughter Cleo in 2018. Photo / Photosport

It was apparent from Williams' post that his medical treatment had involved being airlifted to hospital, indicating the severity of the event.

"To my superhero Jase, the Welsh Air Ambulance and the entire staff at the NHS my sincerest thanks and love to you all. Diolch yn fawr iawn.

"Finally to my brothers, my sisters, mum and of course my beautiful wife Gemma and our three girls, your strength and love is my drive to get stronger day by day. From now it's all about rest and recovery. Health is wealth."

Williams, who comes from an extremely talented family that includes brother Tim Nanai-Williams and cousins Sonny-Bill Williams and Joseph Parker, immediately received support and praise from his former Welsh club via a heartfelt post on social media.

"It's safe to say Nick Williams has displayed the same fighting spirit and resilience in his battles off the pitch as we became accustomed to on it. Our thoughts and love remains with Big Nick and the family. A big hand also to all of those that helped."