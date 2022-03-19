Federico Aramburu celebrates scoring a try for the Glasgow Warriors. Photo / Getty

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu was killed in Paris overnight, the Paris prosecutor's office said. He was 42.

Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.

L'Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu's death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving four people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

The prosecutor's office did not give more details about Aramburu's death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.

Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006.

According to L'Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic death of Warrior #185, Federico Aramburu.



The embodiment of a true Warrior and much-loved by all, the thoughts of everyone past and present at the club, are with his family at this immensely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/u4w65SvWdX — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) March 19, 2022

That is absolutely horrendous news about Federico Aramburu. One of the nicest, hardest-working people I encountered during my time @GlasgowWarriors. Devastating for his young family — Mark Palmer (@MarkPalmerST) March 19, 2022

- AP