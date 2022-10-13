George Bridge celebrates a try for the All Blacks against Tonga in 2021. Photo / Photosport

After six seasons with the Crusaders and 19 tests with the All Blacks, George Bridge is set for a change of scenery.

After plenty of speculation, Bridge's move to France has been confirmed, with the 27-year-old joining French champions Montpellier on a three-season contract that will see him with the club until 2025.

He will join the club for the 2022-23 Top 14 season after the NPC season concludes. His Canterbury side faces Bay of Plenty in the semifinals this weekend and would host the final against either Auckland or Wellington with a victory.

The Top 14 season began last month and Montpellier currently sit fourth with a 3-3 record.

"I am delighted to sign with a club with the recent success and prestige of Montpellier," Bridge told the club's website.

"I look forward to bringing to the club the experience I was able to gain with the Crusaders and the All Blacks."

The Gisborne product burst onto the scene in his debut NPC season with Canterbury in 2016, which earned him a Super Rugby contract with the Crusaders for the following year.

Taking the next step up was a seamless transition for Bridge, who earned his first taste of international rugby later that year, scoring two tries for a Barbarians side against the All Blacks.

His form continued in 2018, and he earned his All Blacks test debut against Japan at the end of the year. He went on to play 19 tests between 2018-21, scoring 12 tries, but had since fallen out of favour with selectors.

Bridge is the second former All Black recruited by the French side, with loosehead prop Karl Tu'inukuafe also now plying his trade with the club.