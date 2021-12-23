Rugby: Ex-Wales star Gwyn Jones blasts Kiwi coaches Warren Gatland and Wayne Pivac

Warren Gatland has led the British and Irish Lions in three tours. Photo / Photosport

Warren Gatland must never take charge of the British and Irish Lions again.

That's the call from a former Welsh captain, who has blasted the style of rugby that former All Black Gatland promotes.

Gatland is about to take over at the New Zealand Chiefs again but some reports say he has already been promised a fourth Lions head coaching appointment for the 2025 tour of Australia.

Gwyn Jones, who played for Wales in the 1990s, described this year's Lions series defeat against South Africa as a "disaster" in which each team tried to be more negative than the other.

South Africa had mirrored 'Warrenball' as the two sides "conspired to play the least inspiring game of rugby in history". They had succeeded, helped by the constant intervention by the TMO (video referee), he said.

"Rugby reached new lows, on and off the field," Jones wrote in WalesOnline.

"I've always hated the mind games in the press that others seem to enjoy. It spilt over during this series and created a toxic environment that dragged the reputation of the game to unnecessary depths.

"The only light relief came from loose cannon Finn Russell; a flyhalf unwilling to be shackled by the Warren Gatland strait-jacket. Suddenly it looked like a game of rugby again, but too late.

"The rest of the Lions players were unable to re-engage their rugby playing minds after weeks of methodical removal of their free will."

Gatland was in charge of his third Lions team this year, after good results on previous tours to Australia and New Zealand.

But Jones - whose own career was ended prematurely by injury - was unimpressed.

He was particularly saddened that the potential highlight of players' careers had instead left unfortunate memories.

"There is no shame in losing but by being so conservative and risk averse, they were prevented from giving it their best shot. That must be a huge regret," Jones wrote.

"It should also dissuade the Lions committee of appointing Warren Gatland ever again."

Jones said he was also concerned about Wales under their Kiwi coach Wayne Pivac, feeling that they had regressed after a Six Nations title triumph which he said had involved riding some luck.

A below strength Wales were smashed by the All Blacks, who were subsequently beaten by Ireland and France.

Jones said: "Wales seemed to be playing a different game compared to the exhilaration and intensity of Ireland, France or New Zealand.

"In the four games this autumn, Wales didn't create and they didn't threaten. They have had two years to bed in - we should be seeing progress by now."