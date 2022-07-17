England coach Eddie Jones argues with a fan. Photo / Twitter

England rugby coach Eddie Jones was involved in heated confrontations with Australia supporters after being labelled a "traitor" during his side's third test win in Sydney.

Footage of the incidents appeared on social media with Australian-born Jones being called a traitor before he walked up to a fan saying 'come here and say it'.

In the clip, Jones is seen confronted the supporter while being held back by security guards as he yelled: "What did you say? What did you say. Come here and say it. Come here and say it. Come here and say it."

Jones previously coaches Australia from 2001 to 2005 including the famous 2003 World Cup defeat to England in Sydney.

Rugby Australia quickly issued an apology Jones.

Got what he deserved from Eddie pic.twitter.com/lUrtzrsB5h — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) July 17, 2022

Jones later said that he had been abused by the same individual at halftime and fulltime of England's 21-17 victory which secured a 2-1 series win.

Former Australia international Matt Giteau, who played under Jones for the Wallabies, condemned the actions of the supporters.

Don’t rate that supposed fan getting into Eddie Jones. It’s a poor look. I, as a proud wallaby & Australian , don’t think for one second Eddie is a traitor. He is a proud Aussie that happens to coach another national team that isn’t us. This is sport nowadays — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) July 17, 2022

Earlier in the series, Jones said he had been abused by Australian supporters at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

"I love coaching at Suncorp," Jones said. "That is a good experience. You have got 48,000 people all full of drink and all they want to see is their team win. When you turn them away, it is a great experience. A great feeling. I was coming out from the coaches' box and they all have their scarves on. When did Australians start wearing scarves? It is all the rage isn't it? They are not so smart now. Before the game they are coming up saying to me you are going to get belted tonight. Now they are a little bit more quiet. So that's good. I enjoy that."