The Chiefs are made a perfect start to the season. Photo / Photosport

In this episode, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier run the rule over the Chiefs beating the Blues and continuing their unbeaten start to season 2023.

They also check in on the Kiwi sides and give a big round of applause to the New Zealand Sevens sides for their victories in Hong Kong.

Elliott and Liam also ponder Moana Pasifika and ask where their next win is coming from and if we really need a Wallabies squad to be named in April.