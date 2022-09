All Blacks players celebrate the try of Samisoni Taukei'aho. Photosport

On this week's Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's All Blacks commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) reflect on the All Blacks' 40-14 win over Australia that captured the Rugby Championship for another year.

We ask whether Jordie Barrett is now the ABs man at 12, who the top 3 All Blacks are to this point in 2022 and give our marks for the year to date.

We also ponder what was learned from the Black Ferns' romp against Japan, as we close in on the Rugby World Cup.