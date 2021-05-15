Website of the Year

Rugby: Conrad Smith: Why NZ Rugby feud over Silver Lake deal is a good thing

6 minutes to read
Everything you need to know about the Forsyth Barr deal. Video / NZ Herald

Gregor Paul
For Conrad Smith, the spilling of bad blood in the process to plot the commercial future of New Zealand Rugby has been strangely reassuring.

The former All Black, who played 94 tests and is now

