Argentina players celebrate their win over the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

After the latest round of the Rugby Championship, we're picking the best players from all four nations.

1. James Slipper

Wallabies captain put in a solid shift against a tough scrum, and demonstrated he's a mobile runner in space, with a good eye for handy passes.

2. Julian Montoya (c)

Another forceful showing from a burly, bristling hooker able to get the better of the All Blacks at the breakdown. The Argentine leader rallied his pack after some early wobbles and battled hard to the end.

3. Tyrel Lomax

Powerful scrummager caught the eye of a particularly whistly referee a couple of times, but the proof's in the pudding: The All Blacks scrum dominated while he was on and it went to pieces when he departed.

4. Lood de Jager

South Africa's Lood de Jager jumps in a lineout against Australia. Photo / AP

Had his own share of the spoils in the lineouts and ran well as a link player on attack.

5. Matt Philip

First step to beating the Boks is beating their lineout (or at least rattling it) — the Aussie workhorse stepped up, claiming his own ball and disrupting plenty of theirs. Very handy around the park.

6. Juan Martin Gonzalez

Seemed to be everywhere all at once. A scrambling harrying try was fitting reward for his massive shift.

7. Marcos Kremer

Got the better of his All Blacks opposites in pretty much every physical clash he entered. (Notable mention to the excellent young Wallaby Fraser McReight.)

8. Pablo Matera

Pablo Matera, of Argentina, celebrates beating the All Blacks in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

As he did on this ground for the Crusaders, the big loosie was in the thick of everything, mixing up brutal defensive work at the breakdown, direct running and subtle passing. He came to New Zealand to learn our game, and ended up giving us a lesson. An O'Mahoney-ish performance.

9. Nic White

Yapping and dashing, clever and quick-witted, the Aussie halfback showed everything you'd expect from a green-and-gold No 9. Milked a yellow for his influential opposite number.

10. Santiago Carreras

The Argentinian set piece was often shambolic in the first half, yet somehow they trailed by just three points at halftime — much credit should go to the Pumas No 10. He used the ball smartly, directing his backline assets tightly and finding space when punting the ball behind the hosts' outside backs. Kicked cleverly in a game that turned into a territorial turf war.

11. Marika Koroibete

The Aussie flyer scored a smart try, but his match will be remembered for the phenomenal corner-post wipeout that nailed Makazole Mapimpi. The best winger in the world, he knows exactly when to turn on the afterburners and inject himself in defence or attack.

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete in action against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

12. Matias Orlando

Nothing showy on a quiet weekend for No 12s, so the Argentine gets the nod on their historic occasion, after a busy defensive effort.

13. Lukhanyo Am

Best of the Boks, the midfielder reads the game beautifully, running with urgency. A fine judge of when to throw himself into opposition players and when to aim for the space between.

14. Emiliano Boffelli

Went 7/7 kicking for goal to keep the scoreboard pressure on the hosts. Dashed about with vigour and it was his heat in chasing the kick-off that led to the victors' only try.

15. Jordie Barrett

Gave confidence under the high ball and showed a rare attacking spark when making the break that led to Caleb Clarke's fine try.