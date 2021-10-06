Rugby Championship: All Blacks backs snubbed in World Rugby's team of the tournament

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett was the only All Blacks back to be named in World Rugby's Rugby Championship XV, despite New Zealand winning the trophy and finishing with a 5-1 record.

Only five All Blacks managed to crack the Rugby Championship XV, while the Wallabies, who were swept by the All Blacks in the tournament, had six players in the team. Four Springboks made the cut and no Pumas were selected in the XV.

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea, flanker Akira Ioane, lock Brodie Retallick and hooker Codie Taylor were the four New Zealand players selected in the front pack.

Quade Cooper was among the four Wallabies that featured in the backline, with halfback Tate McDermott, No 12 Samu Kerevi and winger Andrew Kellaway. Aussie captain Michael Hooper and Taniela Tupou also made the team.

All Blacks midfielder David Havili didn't make the Rugby Championship XV. Photo / Photosport

The four South Africans were Steven Kitshoff, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager, with skipper Siya Kolisi missing out.

Australia's McDermott was perhaps the most surprising inclusion, having started just three of the six matches with Nic White favoured in the second half of the tournament.

Several All Blacks backs who had great tournaments were unlucky to miss out, including David Havili, Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane, while Ethan Blackadder was perhaps the biggest omission from the forwards.

Other notable omissions were Springboks Malcolm Marx, Faf de Klerk and Duane Vermuelen.

World Rugby's Rugby Championship XV:

15. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

14. Andrew Kellaway (Australia)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

10. Quade Cooper (Australia)

9. Tate McDermott (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

6. Akira Ioane (New Zealand)

5. Lood de Jager (South Africa)

4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

3. Taniela Tupou (Australia)

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

1. Steven Kitshoff (South Africa)