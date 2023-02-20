Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The World Cup winning Black Ferns have missed out on a nomination for the Laureus World Sports Awards with three teams that won European-based competitions getting the nod over them.

The All Blacks won the team of the year award in 2016 after lifting the William Webb Ellis trophy for a third time but the women’s team didn’t even earn a nomination for the prestigious awards.

They have been snubbed along with the Australian women’s cricket team who the ODI World Cup in New Zealand last year. Instead, the French men’s rugby team were nominated for winning the Six Nations along with the English women’s football team for being crowned European champions. Spanish football side Real Madrid also made the cut for winning the Champions League and the La Liga title.

Argentina men’s football team will be heavy favourites for the team award after beating France in a penalty shootout to win the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. The other nominees are the NBA champion Golden State Warriors team and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, who won the Formula One constructors’ title.

Winter Olympic double medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott also missed out on the Sportswoman of the Year and World Action Sportsperson of the Year award while world number one golfer Lydia Ko also didn’t make the cut.

Cameron Leslie will be the lone New Zealand nominee at the awards after being nominated for the Sportsperson of the year with a disability award.

Leslie returned to swimming after more than two years away from the pool to win the S4 100m freestyle world title along with three silver medals at the World Para Swimming Championships last year. He’s also a member of the Wheel Blacks wheelchair rugby team.

The nominations are decided by more than 1,400 members of the world media.

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Steph Curry (USA) Basketball – led Golden State Warriors to fourth NBA championship in eight years

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics – three world records, two world titles in a dominant 2022

Kylian Mbappé (France) Football – Golden Boot winner at World Cup, led Ligue 1 in goals and assists

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Football – captained Argentina to the World Cup; Golden Ball for best player

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis – won two Grand Slams in 2022 to take career wins to a record 22

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing – defended Formula One World Championship in 2022

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Athletics – won record fifth 100m title at World Championships

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming – four golds at World Aquatics Championships set a new record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics – smashed world 400m hurdles record

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football – a second Ballon d’Or, captained Barcelona to perfect league win

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Alpine Skiing – regained overall title at the World Cup

Iga Świątek (Poland) Tennis – won in France and USA to become World No.1

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Argentina Men’s Football Team – World Cup winners after a thrilling final against France

England Women’s Football Team – won the European Championships in front of packed crowds at home

France Men’s Rugby Team – ended 12-year wait for Six Nations title with a Grand Slam

Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball – NBA champions for the fourth time in eight years

Real Madrid (Spain) Football – La Liga and Champions League double for the Spanish giants

Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria) – vanquished Mercedes after eight years to claim constructors’ title

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis – won debut Grand Slam title in New York to take World No.1 spot

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Athletics – world champion and a new world record over 100m hurdles

Nathan Chen (USA) Figure Skating – Olympic gold with a world record in the short program

Morocco Men’s Football Team – first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Tennis – won Wimbledon from No.17 seed, her first Grand Slam title

Scottie Scheffler (USA) Golf – winner at Augusta and joint second at the US Open

LAUREUS WORLD COMEBACK OF THE YEAR AWARD

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Motor Cycling – overturned 91-point deficit to win MotoGP crown

Christian Eriksen (Denmark) Football – returned to Premier League after cardiac arrest during Euro 2020

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics – fought back from shock defeat in 1500m to win 5000m world title

Klay Thompson (USA) Basketball – won NBA championship with Golden State Warriors after 30 months out

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling – overcame illness to win Tour de France Femme

Tiger Woods (USA) Golf – returned to make cut at Masters following career-threatening car crash

LAUREUS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis – completed second calendar-year Grand Slam

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics – four world records in three-day meet on home track

Declan Farmer (USA) Para Ice Hockey – third Paralympic gold with USA and the tournament’s top goalscorer

Cameron Leslie (New Zealand) Para Swimming and Wheelchair Rugby – gold in the pool after two years out

Oksana Masters (USA) Para Cross-Country Skiing – double biathlon gold at Winter Paralympics

Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway) Para Alpine Skiing – four golds on the slopes in China

LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Justine Dupont (France) Big Wave Surfing – high-risk pursuit of giant waves continued in 2022

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing – eighth world title for the Australian hall-of-famer

Eileen Gu (China) Freestyle Skiing – double gold – in big air and halfpipe – for the teenage sensation

Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding – defended her Olympic title at halfpipe

Rayssa Leal (Brazil) Skateboarding – gold in Street event at both Summer X Games and World Championships

Filipe Toledo (Brazil) Surfing – debut world title for the Brazilian high-flyer