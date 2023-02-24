The All Blacks XV will return in 2023. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks XV will return in 2023, with a two-match tilt in Japan this July.

Following on from the side’s Northern Hemisphere tour which saw them beat Ireland A but fall to a Barbarians side at the end of 2022, the side will meet the Japan XV in Tokyo on July 8 before taking on the Japanese national team – the Brave Blossoms – in Kumamoto on July 15. The teams will compete for the Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup.

New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said the two matches would provide a valuable opportunity for the All Blacks XV to compete on a global stage against a quality international opponent.

“The All Blacks XV is a crucial development pathway to the All Blacks, so locking in international matches of this calibre is crucial to the growth of our next tier of talent and also provides valuable international experience for a wider base of players in a Rugby World Cup year.

“We’re looking forward to the team heading to Japan and competing in what will be two competitive and high-quality matches. It will expose our group to a different playing style, and different life experiences, which can only benefit their development.”

Further details around these two matches, including the All Blacks XV coaching group, kick-off times, match tickets and broadcast details, will be announced in due course.

All Blacks XV Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup schedule

v Japan XV. Saturday, July 8, Tokyo.

v Japan. Saturday, July 15, Kumamoto.