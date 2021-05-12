Rugby: All Blacks reportedly turn down historic Dubai clash with Springboks

The All Blacks and Springboks last played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The All Blacks were reportedly offered a clash with the Springboks in Dubai as a warm-up to the world champions' July series against the British and Irish Lions.

South African publication the Daily Maverick reports that New Zealand Rugby were offered the clash against the Springboks, which would have been their first meeting since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks have never played in the Middle East, although the All Blacks Sevens are six-time champions of the Dubai Sevens event.

However the Daily Maverick reports the offer was turned down by New Zealand Rugby due to a scheduling conflict with a 14-day quarantine on returning to New Zealand meaning it would have clashed with an already scheduled test against Fiji on July 10.

An MIQ stay on the eve of the international season wouldn't have been appealing either.

The Springboks will instead face Georgia in preparation for the Lions series with two tests in July. The opening test against Warren Gatland's Lions is on July 24 with the opening tour game against the Stormers three weeks earlier.

South Africa haven't played a test since the World Cup final against England in November 2019 after pulling out of last year's Rugby Championship tournament in Australia.

This year marks 100 years since the All Blacks and Springboks began their famous rivalry at Carisbrook.

The All Blacks and Springboks will meet in September and October in the Rugby Championship almost two years since their pool play encounter at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.