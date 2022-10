New Zealand captain Sam Cane against Japan. Photosport

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane’s season is over after fracturing his cheekbone in the side’s close win over Japan in Tokyo yesterday.

Cane will be joined on the flight home by hooker Dane Coles who suffered a calf injury before the test.

Asafo Aumua and Billy Harmon join the All Blacks in their place ahead of the test against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Damian McKenzie and Patrick Tuipulotu will return to the All Blacks XV while Mark Telea remains with the All Blacks.