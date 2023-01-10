New Zealand's Sam Whitelock takes a lineout head of Scotland's Richie Gray. Photosport

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock has opened up on his amazing rugby career including the outside pressures of the 2022 campaign, naming an Australian as the best player he ever lined up with and that famous photo for Sir John Key.

The stand-in All Blacks captain, who is preparing to play in his fourth World Cup this year, lifted the lid on his rugby life in an interview with ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ podcast.

After talking with hosts - former England forward James Haskell and broadcaster Alex Payne - about great All Blacks comrades, Whitelock admitted he had to be a bit political when asked to name his top teammate.

He then named Australian loose forward David Pocock as the best he had ever played alongside.

“I played with him in Japan - it’s not until you played with him that you realised how good he was,” said Whitelock.

And Whitelock, who has played under World Cup winners Graham Henry and Steve Hansen, had no hesitation in naming assistant Wayne Smith as his best coach.

Whitelock - who has the second most All Blacks caps behind Richie McCaw - said many amazing people had helped his career.

“One thing that sums it up is how it started…rocking up playing alongside Brad Thorn,” he said.

“Thorny used to grab your shoulder with big hands…'come with me boy’, and start laughing.

“He showed me how to be professional, stretch, ice baths…he looked at the gym as an opportunity to grow your body defences, big shields.

“For my first game I was 106kg, the heaviest I’ve been is 124 kg. That is all pretty much muscles, defences, shields. It’s why I’ve been able to play a long time.”

Sam Whitelock against Argentina last year. Photo / Photosport





Whitelock scored two tries in his test debut against Ireland in 2010 including one with his first touch of the ball after coming on as a 50th-minute replacement. He has scored just five further tries in 142 games since.

“It happened so quickly - I went from club rugby to the All Blacks in the space of 12 months,” he said.

“I told the media if I never score again I’m happy,’ he said, recalling the debut. “Why did I say that - I was excited.”

Whitelock is aiming to become the first ever player to win three World Cup titles when the All Blacks head to France for the 2023 campaign later this year. He was the “baby” of the team in 2011, and was replaced in the second half of the final just after French captain Thierry Dusautoir’s try.

“I was like everyone else in the stadium,” said Whitelock, recalling his sideline position as the All Blacks clung on for an 8-7 victory.

“I was a fan, I knew I couldn’t scream, I couldn’t help out the team in any way. I had to watch - that was horrific.

“At least in 2015 I could actually do something - I could have an influence on the outcome. In 2011 I was like all the other Kiwis just chewing nails.”

He also talked about the outside pressures during a tough 2022 All Blacks campaign where the side lost a home series to Ireland and were also defeated by Argentina at home for the first time.

Whitelock said he concentrates on what is under his control, but admitted some players “take that stuff (criticism) to heart”.

“I’d be concerned if the team was taking that as motivation,” he said.

“The legacy is that pressure is always there for us - we don’t need people to tell us.

“It’s good that our fans are so passionate.”

He said family members could be the toughest critics, although he wasn’t including his three rugby star brothers in that.

“Some of the worst people to talk to when you are not playing well as a team or personally is family - they are a little more direct.

“I’m talking about my aunties and uncles - ‘you had a shocker’. The kids say ‘dad, you dropped the ball’. Yeah, yeah, I’m aware of that.”

On the famous photo in the Twickenham changing rooms with Key, after the 2015 semifinal win over South Africa.

Whitelock looked like a giant next to a tiny Key because the photographer used a fisheye lens.

“He (Key) was in my seat where I get changed and I was knackered - I wanted him to get out so I could sit down and collect breath,” Whitelock said.

The photographer at the Whitelock wedding re-enacted the Twickenham moment, including a shot in which Hannah loomed large over a tiny Sam.

In answer to a series of rapid-fire questions, Whitelock revealed.

Childhood hero: Norm Maxwell

Best opponent: Whitelock nominated the South African combo of Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha.

Favourite Stadium: “I love Eden Park at home, and love playing in Wales, the history there.”

Best atmosphere at a game: He nominated the “deafening” experience of playing in front of a 100,00 vuvuzela-blowing crowd at Soweto in 2010, just after the FIFA World Cup.

Funniest person in rugby: “Johnny Afoa just makes me laugh, a good, good man.

“Richie Mo’unga is another one…taking the mickey out of coaches. While they are presenting the game plan, he’s doing all their mannerisms. They guys are giggling away - the coaches have got no idea what’s going on.”

Something your teammates don’t know about you: “I can knit - mum loved knitting and didn’t have a daughter so she made all four of us boys learn,” he said. “I’m trying to teach my wife - she’s terrible.”

Impact of the Black Ferns’ World Cup win: Whitelock went to school with Sarah Hirini (Goss) and said a number of All Blacks and Black Ferns had grown up together.

“What they achieved…they couldn’t win a lineout and went from getting pumped by the English and French (a year earlier) to getting the job done, a sellout crowd, how cool.”