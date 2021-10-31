Rugby: All Black invites infamous pitch invader 'Jarvo' for beer after he joined anthem

A pitch invader is escorted off the pitch by security during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber put out an invitation to catch-up with the pitch invader who got onto the field in Cardiff yesterday and stood next to the side for the start of the national anthem.

Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis made headlines earlier this year after getting onto Lord's during a cricket match and struck again yesterday after getting onto the Principality Stadium field in full All Blacks kit and joined the end of the team line, next to reserve Tyrel Lomax for the start of the anthem.

It was a couple of seconds into the national anthem before he was taken away by security.

After the test, reserve halfback Weber put out an invitation on Twitter to have a beer with Jarvis before remembering the strict Covid conditions mean the All Blacks can't see people outside of their team bubble.

Where's Jarvo69? Keen to have a beer with him — Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) October 30, 2021

For those wanting an update: I forgot we're in a bubble so we couldn't catch up. A real shame — Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) October 31, 2021

Jarvis was wearing a mask when he got on the field which may allay some Covid fears for the All Blacks who have been instructed to stay away from fans during the test.

Covid cases in Wales continue to hit record numbers.

The All Blacks are, therefore, adopting strict precautions on tour that confines the team to a bubble with no public interaction.

Restrictions include the Welsh Rugby Union preventing anyone near training this week, the All Blacks entering the back entrance of their hotel and using their own lift.

In August, 'Jarvo' left the Indian cricket team in hysterics after he casually waltzed onto Lord's alongside Virat Kohli and his teammates.

England was 3/216 when players returned from the lunch break on day three, but nobody noticed India had 12 men on the field.

Donning the Indian test jersey he walked towards the pitch and began ordering field changes.

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match," England great Michael Atherton laughed on Sky Sports.

He also invaded the pitch during the fourth Test at The Oval and he was arrested and charged with aggravated trespass after appearing to collide with English star Jonny Bairstow.

He denied the charge at Croydon Magistrates' Court, and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial scheduled for March next year.

It's unknown if he will face any charges after yesterday's stunt - it appears he was evicted from the stadium.

"I just made my rugby debut for New Zealand facing the mighty Wales!" he wrote on Twitter as the first half was under way, alongside a photo of him in his All Blacks kit outside the Principality Stadium.