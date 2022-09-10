New Zealand rower Lucy Spoors. Photo / juliettedrysdalephotography.nz

Pregnancy can be seen as a barrier for elite sportswomen, but one New Zealand rower is pushing through.

Olympic eights silver medallist Lucy Spoors is 28 weeks pregnant with her first child, and she still has her sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pregnancy hasn't stopped Spoors competing at the elite level. In June, she raced at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in England at 18 weeks, making it through the first two rounds of the singles sculls, despite suffering nausea and vomiting.

Spoors admits she was naive about the side effects of pregnancy in the early stages.

"I knew about morning sickness, but I didn't realise I could be riddled with it 24/7 and still be dealing with it at 27 weeks. It's added a whole extra layer of a challenge on for me. But I've been really well supported."

The trip to Henley was memorable for Spoors, as she was surprised with how well she coped for the entire tour.

"I knew I really wanted to be there to race, so whether it was distraction or the will to get out on the water, I could set aside the nausea and vomiting. The tour went relatively smoothly for what it could've been. The biggest challenge was the long-haul flight."

After Henley, the 31-year-old sporting a small bump was due to race at the third World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, Switzerland. That plan was scuppered when double sculls partner Emma Twigg tested positive for Covid-19.

"I was feeling good in Lucerne, and that was one of the reasons we were so disappointed because we didn't factor in Emma being sick. But I couldn't imagine doing that tour without Emma, she's my best friend and a new mum, too.

"As sad as it was that we didn't get to race, having her there as my support person and teammate was hugely helpful."

Spoors credits the supportive rowing community for helping her handle her training and competing schedule.

"Rowing NZ has always been my family. I love being in Cambridge and I love the environment. To be able to share the early stages of pregnancy and being on tour with all of my teammates who I know so well, that was really special to me.

"I look forward to telling my son that he came on that rowing tour."

As pregnancy has advanced, Spoors has reduced her training workload - some days she doesn't train because she feels too sick. She emphasises the importance of seeking advice from medical professionals before training while pregnant.

"Women can get out and do what they want to do, but at the same time you've got to be sure about it and have confidence. I wouldn't have been comfortable getting on a long-haul flight without the support of my doctor and physiologist.

"A woman's body is capable of doing so much but you need to believe in what you're doing and believe you're doing the right thing."

Spoors hopes to be in Paris in 2024, with her son watching from the stands. But she's not putting any pressure on herself.

"I don't want to put any strict timelines on myself because I want to enjoy this next phase and listen to my body and do what's best.

"I'd like to be joining the team in February or March because to be down there and mentally get back into routine will be the best thing. If I can be at the 2023 world championships I would love to be there, but equally if I can't then that's fine too."